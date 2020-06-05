Tropical Storm Watch goes up for Louisiana and Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As Cristobal moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for our entire area.
The Tropical Storm Watch goes from Intracoastal City, LA to the Alabama/Florida border including Lake Pontchartrain and the city of New Orleans.
A watch means tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 48 hours. This watch will likely be upgraded to a warning either later tonight or on Saturday.
Impacts from Cristobal look to begin along the coast very early Sunday morning before transitioning inland through the day. A landfall is likely Sunday evening near the south-central Louisiana coastline.
Make sure to go to the FOX 8 Hurricane Page for all of the latest updates on Cristobal.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.