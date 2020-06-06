Cristobal continues to head through the Gulf towards Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Storm preparations should be wrapping up as weather conditions continue to go downhill into the night. Tropical Storm Cristobal will make landfall on Sunday.
After a sunny start for many increasing clouds and a building breeze took over Saturday afternoon. Expect continuing passing showers into the night.
Conditions will deteriorate along the coast overnight before moving inland through the morning hours on Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are still likely to intensify a little after midnight increasing in coverage through sunrise. All impacts from a tropical storm are to be expected with wind gusts to 60 mph possible, heavy rainfall in squalls, a small tornado threat and coastal flooding.
The wettest locations will be north and east of the center, but with such a broad circulation it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the heaviest rain will fall so all areas need to stay on alert.
Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast mid to late afternoon on Sunday. We will continue to feel impacts through the night on Sunday and much of the day Monday.
As conditions quiet down on Monday, feeder bands moving in from the Gulf could still dump heavy rainfall across parts of the area. Good news for the middle to end of this week, we turn slightly less humid and have a dry and sunny stretch of weather on the way once Cristobal moves on.