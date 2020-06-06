Grand Isle mayor issues voluntary evacuations ahead of Cristobal

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle issued a mandatory evacuation for boats and campers, as well as a voluntary evacuation for residents.
"A good bit of our visitors and our summer home owners left this morning. they kind of listened and heeded to our warnings to leave now, and most of them left before that 10:30, 11 o'clock high tide," Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry said.
However, some chose to stay.
"I'm going to stay here and see when it's over, come back to my normal routines," Anna Gonzalez said.
Those staying, stocked up on supplies ahead of the storm.
"Water, food supplies, and medicine and try to provide my animals with everything they need," Gonzalez said.
"I've been working on my generator to try to make sure I got power when the power goes out," Matthew Barabin said.
Landry asks those who aren't evacuating to shelter in place.
"Probably from noon to present, is where we've seen a lot of the weather deteriorate to what we're seeing now, 25 to 30 mile and hour winds," Landry said.
He said all pumps are working, and the parish brought in up to ten additional pumps.
"They've pre-staged our pumps. They came in with National Guard last night and some additional pumps today," Landry said.
He said crews also cleaned out catch basins.
“They’ve been out clearing the main drainage fall ditches. They’ve been clearing them all day today,” Landry said.
