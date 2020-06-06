Low-lying Jefferson Parish focuses on makeshift flood protection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -LAFITTE, La.-- In a low-lying community vulnerable outside of New Orleans that is vulnerable to storm surge and tidal flooding the focus was on makeshift flood protection. Residents worked feverishly to build walls of sandbags in the Town of Jean Lafitte in Jefferson Parish.
Mayor Timothy Kerner is the new mayor. His father was mayor for many years before him.
"Altogether we have 38 active pumps, both permanent and temporary. Right now, we're equipped with 42,000 sandbags and we've been deploying them out to all over lower-Lafitte, Barataria,” Kerner said.
There is a voluntary evacuation order.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng traveled to the coastal community. She said the parish is assisting the area as always.
"We traveled down here, you know I usually come and check on Lafitte. That is our low-lying area in Jefferson Parish, of course, Grand Isle where we have a mandatory evacuation because this is outside the levee protection system and they always take on water."
While the town has gained some flood protection since last hurricane season the mayor and residents say more is needed.
"If it gets to five and a half feet, five feet we're going to be in bind, so they're preparing for the worst, they're all preparing for the worst,” said Kerner.
Giant sandbags were visible along the main road and in lower Lafitte volunteers sandbagged areas along Bayou Barataria.
Dwayne White was foreman for the sandbagging activities.
"We're going to come up at least three and a half foot with it because the tidal surge is going to come up and this is a bad area for flooding,” said.
Sandbags were stacked on the dock of Lafitte Frozen Foods Corp. Errol Voisin is plant manager.
"They got us shutdown for the next three, to four to five days provided that we don't have flood or any damage,” he said.
He and others know how bad the flooding can get during tropical storms and hurricanes.
"Worried about the little kids and stuff. We've all come together as a family, we're all from down here, we're all like brothers,” said Joel Arabie who worked to get sandbags in place.
Blair Volion was part of the effort.
"As the storm goes on we ride around and we check all the spots that we put sandbags and barricades and we'll reinforce them,” he said.
Kerner is thankful the way his community pulls together.
"The real heroes of this entire storm is the workers, the men that's out there through the threat of this pandemic, their families' at home worried about the storm they're out there working,” he said.
At the local Piggly Wiggly grocery store people bought items to shelter-in-place.
"Ice, water, lot of beer,” said Jimmy Chiasson.
He said he has had enough of what comes with living along the Gulf Coast.
"Probably my last storm. I don’t want to do it no more, sick of it,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.