Finalize #Cristobal storm preparations. Secure loose items outside your home, check ditches & catch basins for obstructions, and be prepared for power outages.



Storm prep tips: https://t.co/oxr8DWANg4



Sandbag locations and more info: LPSO App or https://t.co/WIlF2sT8zu

