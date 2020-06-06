Nicondra: Tropical Storm Cristobal approaching the coast

Tropical Storm Cristobal will make landfall on Sunday. Between then and now weather conditions will gradually get worse into the daylight hours with passing tropical showers progressing to strong bands of thunderstorms for some.
Cristobal remained a very disorganized storm late into the night Saturday with plenty of dry air moving into the system. Some storms did start to develop to the south and west of the center, but no strong indications there could be a dramitc increase in the strength of the storm.
Tropical storm conditions will intensify .from from the coast north All impacts from a tropical storm are to be expected with wind gusts to 60 mph possible, heavy rainfall in squalls, a small tornado threat and coastal flooding.
The wettest locations will be north and east of the center, but with such a broad circulation it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the heaviest rain will fall so all areas need to stay on alert.
Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast mid to late afternoon on Sunday. We will continue to feel impacts through the night on Sunday and much of the day Monday.
As conditions quiet down on Monday, feeder bands moving in from the Gulf could still dump heavy rainfall across parts of the area. Good news for the middle to end of this week, we turn slightly less humid and have a dry and sunny stretch of weather on the way once Cristobal moves on.