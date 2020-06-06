Plaquemines Parish calls for voluntary evacuations for areas outside of levee protection system

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Parish President Kirk Lepine has issued a voluntary evacuation for the communities of Happy Jack, Grand Bayou, Myrtle Grove, Lake Hermitage, Harlem, and Monsecour due to Tropical Storm Cristobal. The order goes into effect at noon Saturday, June 6.
Residents are advised to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground as the storm is expected to bring high tides and heavy rainfall to the area.
"We need to ensure residents are protected as this storm draws near, so we are taking all the necessary precautions to be completely prepared," says President Lepine. "We have sandbags arranged and all parish pumping stations are operational. We have ordered this voluntary evacuation as an additional precautionary measure to urge residents to move to an area of safety before Cristobal makes land fall."
President Lepine continues, "Tropical Storm Cristobal looks to bring substantial rain, winds, and flooding to our region, particularly in the lower lying regions of the Parish outside of the levee protection system. We ask all residents from Plaquemines Parish to get ready, secure items around your home, clean catch basins and vegetation debris and remain weather aware."
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning and storm surge warning, for Plaquemines Parish, as Cristobal makes its way across the Gulf of Mexico towards a late Sunday landfall on the Louisiana coastline. Tropical Storm Cristobal will cause Tropical storm force winds by late Saturday night. It is reported that heavy rainfall will occur in advance of and during the storm’s passage, and is likely to cause significant flooding.
