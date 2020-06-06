UPDATE: St. Tammany Parish prepared for Tropical Storm Cristobal

Parish Government is following its emergency preparedness protocols. The Emergency Operations Center will partially activate the evening of Saturday, June 6, 2020 with additional emergency operations liaisons operating virtually to maintain social distancing. Public Works and Tammany Utilities personnel are on call, if needed, out of an abundance of caution. Parish Government remains prepared in the event conditions worsen. Parish Government will also be pre-positioning high water signs in low-lying areas in the event tidal, wind and/or rain conditions make it necessary to close or post signs on roads.