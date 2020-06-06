UPDATE: St. Tammany Parish prepared for Tropical Storm Cristobal

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, his administration and emergency operations personnel continue to monitor any potential impacts of Tropical Storm Cristobal as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center has issued Tropical Storm Warnings for Southeastern Louisiana. Forecasters are predicting weather conditions deteriorating beginning late Saturday evening into Sunday as Cristobal approaches the Louisiana coastline and the continued deterioration of conditions including heavy rain and high winds as the storm moves inland Sunday evening.
Parish Government is following its emergency preparedness protocols. The Emergency Operations Center will partially activate the evening of Saturday, June 6, 2020 with additional emergency operations liaisons operating virtually to maintain social distancing. Public Works and Tammany Utilities personnel are on call, if needed, out of an abundance of caution. Parish Government remains prepared in the event conditions worsen. Parish Government will also be pre-positioning high water signs in low-lying areas in the event tidal, wind and/or rain conditions make it necessary to close or post signs on roads.
In anticipation of tropical storm force conditions, the St. Tammany Fishing Pier and Camp Salmen Nature Park are closed today. The Tammany Trace will also close today, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2p.m. These facilities will reopen when Parish Officials determine it is safe to do so. The Lacombe draw bridge will close at 12 p.m. , Saturday June 6, 2020 to marine traffic.
In addition, six sandbag locations are open until dusk Saturday, June 6, 2020:
St. Tammany Parish Government- Building
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd. Slidell, LA
St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
The Old Levee District Site – Self-Serve Only
61134 Military Road (Hwy 1090) Slidell, La.
Parish Officials will continue to closely watch this system and are asking residents to do the same. The St. Tammany Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is receiving continual updates from the National Weather Service and is closely monitoring the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.
