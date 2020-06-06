Voluntary evacuations for low-lying areas in St. John Parish

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) -St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard has issued a voluntary evacuation for Pleasure Bend and areas North of I-10 in LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac in advance of Tropical Storm Cristobal.
The order goes into effect at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
Residents are asked to bring vehicles, boats and campers to higher ground as the storm could bring in storm surges and heavy rainfall.
“We need make sure our residents are safe, and we are taking all necessary precautions so they can be prepared for any inclement weather conditions,” said Parish President Jaclyn Hotard. “It is critical for residents to plan ahead and be prepared and Public Works crews have been working all week installing temporary generators in the event of power outages, clearing catch basins and distributing sandbags.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.