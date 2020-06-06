Voluntary evacuations for Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria

“We want to make sure residents are safe as this storm approaches so we are taking all the necessary precautions to be fully prepared,” said Mayor Tim Kerner, Jr. “Working with Jefferson Parish and DOTD, the town of Jean Lafitte has installed high water advisory signs and guides to help drivers navigate roads in case of flooding, we have 32,000 sandbags prepared and we have 38 total pumps ready throughout Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Barataria and Crown Point. We have issued this voluntary evacuation as an extra precaution to encourage citizens to move to an area of safety before the storm approaches.”