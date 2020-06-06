Tropical Storm Cristobal heading for La. coast; impacts Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We have about another 24 hours to get all preparations completed for the arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal which is expected to make landfall on Sunday.
Today’s forecast will bring increasing clouds and a building breeze throughout the day. There will be periods of passing showers but any rain today will not be all that heavy and should be quick moving. This will allow for multiple dry hours to complete those preparations ahead of the storm.
Tonight is when conditions will deteriorate along the coast first before moving inland as we go through the morning hours on Sunday. The onset of tropical storm conditions looks to be a little after midnight in our coastal communities with a slow progression of those conditions inland after sunrise Sunday. Of course all impacts from a tropical storm are to be expected with wind gusts to 60 mph possible, heavy rainfall in squalls, a small tornado threat and coastal flooding.
Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast mid to late afternoon on Sunday.
As conditions quiet down on Monday, we will stay on the lookout for feeder bands moving in from the Gulf that could still dump heavy rainfall across the area. Good news for the middle to end of this week, we turn slightly less humid and have a dry and sunny stretch of weather on the way.
