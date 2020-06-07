Bruce: Tropical Storm Cristobal Making His way To The Coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical storm Cristobal is struggling as he makes his way to the south central Louisiana coast later this afternoon. Dry air had inhibited strengthening as the center part of the storm is lacking a tropical characteristic. Therefore, the widespread heavy rains extend hundreds of miles to the east of the center. As Cristobal works north, each hour will see stronger winds, gusty squalls of sustained winds in the metro of 25-35mph with gusts to 55-60. Rain will be with us through most of Monday increasing the threat of some lowland flooding. We will see things finally winding down by Monday night. Tidal surges will range from 3-4 feet above ground level as Cristobal makes landfall this afternoon/evening.