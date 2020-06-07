Easton defensive tackle Shone Washington: ‘LSU is my dream school to be at'

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Standing 6′5″, weighing in at 305 pounds, Shone Washington strikes quite the imposing figure to an offensive lineman. Once the ball is snapped, the Easton defensive tackle can wreak havoc in so many different ways.
“The scariest thing about Shone is, not only his speed, but his tenacity. Shone is the type of kid he loves ball, absolutely loves ball. A lot of people don’t embrace defensive line, from a standpoint they’re afraid to stick their head in there and run through another human being. Shone is comfortable playing like that.Your typical high school kid, he shies away from that contact. Down-for-down, game-for-game, Shone is going to run through someone,” said trainer Clyde Alexander.
Washington sat out his sophomore season due to transfer rules. But that didn’t stop the big-time schools from sending him offers.
“Well, it’s great because, LSU is my dream school to be at,” said Shone Washington.
“When you look at Shone’s freshman tape, it pops out, he flashes. When you mix that with his measurable, the football attitude, and the football pedigree he has coming from Warren Easton. He has two coaches in Jerry Phillips and Noel Ellis, they actually played at a high level of college ball. They came from a winning tradition, Edna Karr, my Alma mater,” said Alexander.
