‘It’s heartbreaking’: Former LSU, NFL QB Rohan Davey pours out his heart concerning race relations

“Drew Brees said almost the same thing in 2016 when asked about the flag; nothing changed then to now,” said former LSU and NFL quarterback Rohan Davey. “I’ve seen sincere apologies. I didn’t see anything; I saw something written. I couldn’t see, I couldn’t see his face. I couldn’t see his emotions. I couldn’t see ... if it meant anything. Statement does nothing for me, does absolutely nothing for me. I don’t know Drew Brees personally. I’ve never met Drew Brees personally. My opinion is based on what I’ve seen him say and what I’ve seen today. Honestly, it’s all bull-s**t. I’ve seen people say George wasn’t a great black American and he wasn’t this and he wasn’t that. We’re not talking about great black Americans. We’re not talking about what crime he committed or didn’t commit. Everybody deserves their day in court. If that’s the case, take him to court. But nobody thinks they’re going to die ... from being arrested. I don’t give a s**t, damn who you are. No one deserves to die from being arrested. For Drew, I don’t think they get this is not about the flag. It’s not about the flag at all. The flag stands for liberty, justice, peace, and freedom of speech. Well, that’s what kneeling solidifies. If anything, we can because we have the freedom to do so, without losing your job, without losing your life. You saw Joe Burrow stand up and say what he said. That generation right now is, honestly, one that’s not standing for it. They’re one of the young generations that says, ‘We are going to protest.’ We are so removed from our great ancestors that, even if you were taught racism, this generation, the Joe Burrows are like, we’re going to change it. You know, my kids, my son and daughter, really smart kids. Being able to see it ... I didn’t expect when I had them, to ... be having these conversations about ... make sure your hands are outside the car if the police pull you over. If it’s night time, be sure to light up the inside of your car. Make sure your license and registration is out. It’s heartbreaking.”