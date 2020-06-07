Ja’Marr Chase’s father says LSU star WR now looking to this season

“People are going to get tired of Price coming at them. That is something you don’t want to see. Those DBs are going to get tired of that. They’re going to have Price running by them, Ja’Marr running by them, Racey running past them, Terrace running past them. Ja’Marr and Myles have a nice connection. Myles’ ball is a little different. Myles makes Ja’Marr run more, if you know what I mean. He throws it out there and Ja’Marr has to go and get it. Joe [Burrow] would throw right to Ja’Marr. Ja’Marr shows off his elite speed. Ja’Marr and Terrace, wherever the ball is, they go and get it,” Jimmy Chase pointed out.