JPSO: Two men found dead inside partially burned Marrero home

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigation a double homicide in Marrero.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were called to make a welfare check at a home in the 2000 block of Gladstone Drive just before Noon Sunday.
We deputies arrived at the home, they found two men inside of the home suffering from injuries that was determined to have led to their deaths. Their deaths have been classified as a homicide.
The official cause of death is being withheld pending an autopsy.
JPSO adds that the home where the two men were found was partially burned when they arrived.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the homicide.
Anyone with any information about the homicide is asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
