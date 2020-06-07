LSP: One man dead after Terrebonne Parish crash

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana State Police is investigating a single-car crash on LA 182 in Terrebonne Parish that left 62-year-old Arlington Porter dead.
Porter, of Gibson, was traveling on LA 182 west of LA 20 at around 4 p.m. on Saturday evening, according to the report.
Initial reports state that Porter was traveling west on LA 182 before failing to make a left curve and running off the road. He then struck a tree and his car caught on fire.
Witnesses were able to get him out of his vehicle, but he died on the scene.
Updates will be provided here. The crash is still under investigation.
