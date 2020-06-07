Nicondra: Cristobal inland, but flood threat continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The broad circulation of Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to push north dragging bands of heavy rainfall and continuing to push water into the shoreline. Many locations along the Louisiana and Mississippi coast will see elevated water through the late night into the day on Monday as southeast and southerly winds stick around.
Monday will remain breezy. A tail of moistur being pulled into the storm as it pushes north will keep flooding rains a possibility in the forecast. Another 4 to 6 inches may fall under the area where the band sets up and a smaller area could see a storm total near the 10 inch to a foot mark.
The breeze and rain should start to diminish Monday with improving conditions into Tuesday. Wednesday a cold front pushes through allowing for drier conditions to end the week.
