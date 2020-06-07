Nicondra: Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the coast

The broad circulation of Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move towards the Louisiana coastline. The center of the circulation will be approaching Lafourche parish in a couple of hours, but most of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast are already experiencing its effects.
Current winds in the 15 to 25 mph range with higher gusts will increase to near 50 in areas near the coast and closer to the storms center, but the entire reaching is feeling the broad storm.
Rain is heavily weighted to the north and east. Most will continue to see tropical down pours through the overnight and into Monday. The vast majority of the area can expect 2-4 inches of rain with some breaks.
A line of training storms will develop somewhere in the area as night falls leading to 8 to 10 inches plus. The area that sees that will experience flooding so all must stay alert through this entire event.
Storm surge is already becoming an issue outside of the levee protection system. Worst case scenario brings 3 to 5 feet of water above what is normally dry ground on Eastern facing shores and nearer the storms landfall. This is coinciding with high tides this afternoon and evening for some areas.
