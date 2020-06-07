St. Bernard battles levee breach in Delacroix and flooding on Florissant Hwy.

DELACROIX, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish officials say water has breached the Delacroix ring levee and covered highways in the parish.
In video posted to the parish’s Facebook page, St. Bernard Parish crews are seen working to stop the breach causes by Tropical Storm Cristobal Sunday afternoon.
Flooding was also reported on Florissant High way Sunday morning around 8 a.m. forcing them to close the road to traffic.
The roads in Shell Beach were also overcome by water from Lake Borgne and MRGO.
Officials are continuing to monitor flood conditon in the parish as Tropical Storm Cristobal moves inland.
