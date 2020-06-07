VIDEO: TS Cristobal impacts in St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Water is currently rising over the roads in lower St. Bernard, outside of the levee system.
Homeland Security officials in the parish say conditions are worsening. They are asking residents to stay away from the lower end of St. Bernard.
- Please DO NOT come to Lower St. Bernard if at all possible
- Dangerous conditions currently exists in lower St. Bernard
- BOTH Florissant Hwy and Delacroix Hwy are expected to be CLOSED sometime BEFORE nightfall
COVID-19 INFLUENCED EVACUATION REQUIREMENTS:
- Each resident will be treated as COVID possible
- Each resident will be required to wear masks and their temperature will be taken daily
- Upon arrive at the Parish pick-up point, each resident will be TRIAGED by Acadian Ambulance Service and St. Bernard Parish personnel
- If a resident exhibits COVID symptoms, they will be transported and housed separately. ALL family members will be transported together
- All personnel and shelter locations will have the proper PPE (proper protective equipment)
- Due to the additional mandates, evacuations will begin approximately 5 hours earlier
- Social distancing during transportation and sheltering will be maintained
