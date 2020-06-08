Bruce: Final Feeder Bands Of Cristobal Will Move North Today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -We are literally on the tail end of Cristobal’s effects as the broad circulation move into Arkansas today. The final feeder bands will set up over the area and slowly move north as the system moves farther away. Many locations along the Louisiana and Mississippi coast will see elevated water levels throughout the day as a result.
Flooding rains are still a concern through today as up to additional 3-5 inches of rain may fall where the last of the storm bands set up.
Conditions should improve Tuesday with only spotty showers around, but we will be warmer with highs in the low 90s. Wednesday, showers and storms will be possible early with cold front. While we won’t be much cooler, lower humidity and dry skies are on tap for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 90s each afternoon through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.