LA extends deadline for student pandemic meal aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/KSLA) — Low-income families in Louisiana now have another week to apply for a program to provide healthy meals for children during the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday had been the original deadline to apply for the federally funded Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program.
But the Louisiana Education Department extended the time to apply until June 15.
The program is for families of children in prekindergarten through 12th grade who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school.
Louisiana schools have been closed since March 16. Families can apply through a P-EBT portal on the Louisiana Education Department website.
On Monday, the Education Department and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services also announced a “slight delay in the timeline for mailed benefits" for parents who applied between May 18 and May 25, the program’s first week of applications.
“While the vast majority of P-EBT cards for this first group were expected to arrive in Louisiana mailboxes by the first part of this week, DCFS has been notified by its contractor that recipients should expect a delay of several days.”
The state says updates will be provided as they become available.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press/KSLA. All rights reserved.