Loyola University president apologizes to community over racial bias

Of course we have an obligation to advise and warn students about these biases and expectations in the profession. But we must do so while making clear how unfair those unwritten rules are in their application, how rooted they are in the oppression of people of color, particularly women. We need to talk through the kinds of choices our graduates will make between trying to achieve the power necessary to change the rules or deciding to end run the game altogether. Our responsibility is to make our students aware of implicit and systematic racism by acknowledging that it exists and helping them strategize about how they can help the profession, and society, make changes. As a Jesuit institution, we analyze injustices in order to dismantle them.