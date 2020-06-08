Much drier weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few spotty storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be hot and muggy with the heat index making it feel like 100 degrees. A fairly strong front by June standards will move through Wednesday afternoon. It will bring much lower humidity but not any cooler weather. However it will make it quite pleasant by early summer standards.
Rain will be at a premium over the next couple of weeks as a dry pattern takes hold of much of the Gulf South.
