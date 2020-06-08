NOPD: One dead, one injured in General Ogden St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that has left one person dead and another injured Monday afternoon.
Police reported the shooting just after 3 p.m.
Officers responding to a call of a shooting in the 4200 block of General Ogden found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
NOPD has not released the name of the deceased victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death following the completion of an autopsy and family notification.
If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
