Shelby: Cristobal Moves North, Rain Threat Continues

As the broad circulation of Cristobal continues to push northward, bands of heavy rainfall and gusty southerly winds will still be possible. Many locations along the Louisiana and Mississippi coast will see elevated water levels throughout the day as a result.
Flooding rains are still a concern through today as up to additional 6 inches of rain may fall where the last of the storm bands set up.
Conditions should improve Tuesday with only spotty showers around, but we will be warmer with highs in the low 90s. Wednesday, showers and storms will be possible early with cold front. While we won’t be much cooler, lower humidity and dry skies are on tap for the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 90s each afternoon through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.