NOPD Chief: Rubber balls also deployed during Crescent City Connection protest

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Monday that rubber balls were deployed into a crowd of protesters last week on the Crescent City Connection. This was the same protest where officers also deployed tear gas.
At a news conference, Ferguson apologized and said he had no knowledge of the use of the rubber balls and that the commanding officer on the bridge that night did not give approval to use them.
Ferguson promised a full investigation into what happened on the CCC and will look into the department’s use of force and all policies and procedures.
Several hundred people gathered on the bridge last Wednesday. Police vehicles and officers in riot gear blocked the bridge and the marchers were stopped.
Ferguson says the NOPD even allowed a protestor to use an NOPD loudspeaker to address the crowd in an effort to calm them down. But he says, that did not happen.
The protesters allgedly began encouraging men to come to the front and women to the back in an effort to confront law enforcement.
“We did not attack anyone. We did not deploy gas on a peaceful protest. We did deploy tear gas on individuals who chose to use force,” Ferguson said last week.
