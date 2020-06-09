Bruce: Back To A Summer Pattern For Now-Cool Fronts Brings Drier Air Mid-Week Into The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -We are finally done with Cristobal, but warm moist air remains for now as we see more typical spotty midday storms. Not everyone will see them but a few downpours are possible that may cause minor flooding in low lying areas.. Expect hot and muggy conditions today and Wednesday with “feels like” temperatures reaching around 100 degrees during the afternoon. Actual highs will reach near 90.