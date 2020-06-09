HAPPENING NOW: 18-wheeler goes over side of Pascagoula River Bridge; Expect traffic delays on I-10

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are on the Pascagoula River Bridge on I-10 after an 18-wheeler went over the side of the bridge and into the water.
Boats and first responders are working to rescue one person from the truck. Another person has already escaped from the submerged tractor-trailer and was taken to the hospital with injuries.
It’s unknown whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash or how the truck went over the side of the bridge.
As of 6 :15 a.m., one westbound lane had been re-opened to traffic. However, traffic is moving very slowly so expect delays if you’re traveling westbound on I-10 this morning.
Department of Marine Resources, Jackson County Fire Department, Moss Point Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and Acadian are all working together.
