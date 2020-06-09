Karr alum Myron Green turning heads in JUCO football

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 247 Sports ranks Myron Green the No.1 junior college defensive end in the country. An amazing feat, considering Green has only played two seasons of football.
“A lot of kids that go to JUCO’s, and they actually get lost. It’s very easy to become uninterested in football and lose that passion when you go to JUCO. Myron didn’t attend JUCO for football. He attended JUCO for basketball. He walked on for football. His natural athleticism, the kid is 6′5″, 311 (pounds) with a motor. We actually have film of him doing 360 dunks. That athleticism, along with his work ethic. He was always a naturally good football player,” said Clyde Alexander of Edge Assassins.
“It still feel kind of unreal, because I walked on JUCO. So i kind of took the long route. I’m grateful for the situation I’m in. I’m at a level right now, I feel like I have to step up, elevate my game,” said Myron Green.
Green started out at Karr playing basketball. He finally joined the football team for his senior season, and won a state title.
“When I was playing basketball. I had a lot of people keep telling me to play, but I was ignoring it. But then I was like why not? Nothing bad can happen, so I played. It’s kind of amazing to watch. It kind of feel like a movie sometimes. Me being a part of it. I didn’t realize how good they actually were until I was a part of the team. Then I realized why they’re so consistent,” said Green.
Green has one season left at City College of San Francisco, then it’s off to Memphis, where he’s committed to play for the Tigers.
