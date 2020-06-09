Northshore businesses scramble to re-open after Cristobal flooding

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Floodwaters have receded but the mess remains many northshore Residents and business owners were inundated by Cristobal’s floodwaters. Several restaurants and bars have been hit multiple times in recent years and have learned how to re-open quickly. The water has gone down from tropical storm Cristobal and some Mandeville business owners run sprinklers with freshwater to minimize the impact of salt water as they fight to reopen.
It is a flooding scenario that horticulturist John Broderick is dealt with far too often.
As he scrapes up bundles of seagrass from the garden in front of the lake house restaurant inside they dry out a kitchen that took on as much as three feet of water.
Cristobal’s flooding hit as many were starting to see increases in business after covid shutdowns.
“It’s like being in Cancun, I know it’s going to come and then they just spread out they’re open for business in three days and that’s how we feel,” said Lakehouse owner Cayman Sinclair.
They have been through this before and they’re doing all they can to re-open.
"We’re going to clean this place up, re-open Thursday and have Amanda Shaw on Friday night," said Sinclair.
Over in Slidell, water is also gone from the Palm Lake Subdivision but the cleanup continues for many, though they say things could have been worse.
"We moved all the cars up, otherwise we were pretty unscathed," said longtime Slidell resident Melanie Sanchez.
Many homes and businesses have been raised to avoid the flooding, but the impacts continue for those willing to pay the price for choice locations near Lake Pontchartrain. So far St. Tammany Parish officials do not have an exact count on the number of flooded homes and businesses.
The St. Tammany fishing pier remained closed today for cleaning up however the trace reopened.
