Officials optimistic COVID-19 vaccine may be available next year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An important part to getting back to normal after the COVID-19 Pandemic will be a widely available vaccine and more effective treatments.
The non-profit SciLine organized a media briefing with two of the United States leading officials in research and development.
Dr. Amy Jenkins is the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA. The agency is a part of the department of defense tasked with making sure the country can do the research necessary to battle outbreaks like the Coronavirus. She said antibody treatments are showing promise.
Researchers are attempting to isolate and mass produce the best antibodies from the plasma of survivors. Jenkins said plasma treatment is helpful, but can be inconsistent and has a smaller reach. Taking the best performing antibodies and reproducing them should give better results.
Dr. John Mascola is with the Vaccine Department of the National Institute for Health. He said testing for safety and effectiveness are the same as with all vaccines. What's being sped up is the ability to produce the vaccine in large quantities before that research is done.
Mascola said, “Going quickly does not mean taking risk with patient safety. Going quickly is done in other ways. It means making things in the lab quickly, manufacturing quickly, but the initial steps for assessment in people is done the same way.
Essentially large quantities of treatments and vaccines are being produced so that if they are found effective they can be used right away. Jenkins agrees there are no safety shortcuts.
Jenkins said, “I feel that they are being vetted where we are taking a risk is in manufacturing. We may be dumping a lot of product that showed promise and turned out not to be effective I am again less concerned about safety in this instance as I am it just not working.”
While antibody treatments may come a little sooner Jenkins says they are only effective as prevention for a few months. This would be a good option for front line workers as vaccine development continues.
Mascola said early next year is reasonable for a widely used vaccine if those testing now work.
“Our enthusiasm is that we will eventually get there. I think the tougher part of the question is will we get there this year. The answer to that is we will know by the end of this year if the vaccines work. I can’t promise one way or the other, but if we are a bit fortunate and they work early 2021 is not an unrealistic goal.”
