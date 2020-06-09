Phase 2 to begin June 13 in Orleans Parish, mayor says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told WBOK Radio that the city would move into Phase 2 of coronavirus recovery on June 13.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state could move into Phase 2 on June 5. Orleans Parish decided to hold back until city leaders felt more confident about the data on the virus.
The mayor thanked doctors, people who were tested and other key figures who helped move the city into this next phase. Moving into Phase 2 would mean:
OVERVIEW OF BUSINESSES THAT CAN OPEN:
Businesses that will be able to open at 50 percent occupancy include:
- Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops
- Shopping malls (including food courts, following restaurant guidance)
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Barber and beauty shops and nail salons
- Movie theaters
- Racetracks (not open to spectators)
- Museums (including children’s museums), zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits)
- Bars and breweries with LDH food permits
- Massage establishments, spas, and tattoo establishments (under strict guidance from LDH), esthetician services (under strict guidance from the Cosmetology Board)
- Pool halls, bowling alleys and skating rinks (children must be accompanied by an adult)
- Event Centers and wedding venues
- Outdoor playgrounds and play centers (children must be accompanied by an adult)
Casinos and video poker establishments may open at 50 percent occupancy, but limited to 75 percent of their gaming positions, with spacing to allow for social distancing and with enhanced sanitation. Plans must be submitted to the Gaming Control Board which will issue guidance to these facilities.
Bars and breweries that do not have LDH food permits will be able to open with strict social distancing requirements and patrons seated at 25 percent occupancy.
Arcades and trampoline parks may open under approved plans by the State Fire Marshal, with minors accompanied by parents.
Summer camps were allowed to open with restrictions in Phase One, and additional guidance will be issued. Sleep-away camps are not allowed in Phase Two.
The following businesses remain closed: carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, fairs, contact sports, children’s indoor play centers, theme parks, concert and music halls, and other similar businesses. Live entertainment is not permitted inside any building or indoor function.
The Governor encourages businesses that can allow employees to work remotely to consider doing so, especially if an employee is at high risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 or shares a household with a high risk person.
