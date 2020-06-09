TODAY: NOPD to demonstrate use of rubber balls used on Crescent City Connection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Police Dept. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and members of the Special Operations Division will hold a live fire demonstration of munitions used last Wednesday on protesters marching on the Crescent City Connection.
At a news conference yesterday, Ferguson apologized to the residents of New Orleans and said he had no knowledge of the use of the rubber balls and that the commanding officer on the bridge that night did not give approval to use them.
Ferguson promised a full investigation into what happened on the CCC and will look into the department’s use of force and all policies and procedures.
Ferguson said that the rubber balls, also called stinger rounds, are typically used to disperse crowds and that it is a tool used by law enforcement all over the country.
Several hundred people gathered on the bridge last Wednesday. Police vehicles and officers in riot gear blocked the bridge and the marchers were stopped.
