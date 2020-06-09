Two suspects arrested for burglarizing Covington gun store

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest warrants for two men wanted for burglarizing a Covington gun store.
According to the The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, over the past several months, investigators from the STPSO, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the NOPD, and La. State Police have worked on a joint investigation looking into several gun store burglaries on the north shore.
A Covington-area gun store was broken into on April 17. Numerous guns were stolen, police say.
Investigators were able to identify two suspects responsible for the burglary, 20-year-old Kahliq Williams and 22-year-old Richard Jones, both of New Orleans.
Investigators were able to recover several guns stolen in the April 17 burglary.
Williams was arrested on May 20 by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office while in commission of an unrelated offense. He is currently in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. He will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he will be booked for Simple Burglary, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Over $5,000, Theft of Firearms (45 counts), and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
Jones was arrested by the New Orleans Police Department and booked into Orleans Parish Prison on May 22 for crimes committed in Orleans Parish.
On June 1, he was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail and booked for Simple Burglary, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Over $5,000, Theft of Firearms (45 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a felon.
