Two suspects arrested for burglarizing Covington gun store

Williams was arrested on May 20 by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office while in commission of an unrelated offense. He is currently in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. He will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where he will be booked for Simple Burglary, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Over $5,000, Theft of Firearms (45 counts), and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.