Bruce: After A Stormy Morning-Drier Skies Return Now Through The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a stormy morning with wide spread flooding, the rain has moved out as a rare June front brings in drier air for days to come. The rare June cold front will cross the area today.
Thursday morning will feature a welcome relief from the muggies, and we will keep relatively dry air through early next week. Highs will still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s but it won’t feel so awful with lower humidity. No rain is expected.
The tropics are quiet.
