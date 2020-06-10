’By Friday, the whole football team will be registered to vote’ - Ausberry says LSU getting involved

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At a time of social unrest and racial tension, LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry said the Tiger football team and other athletic squads on campus are ready to get involved.
Ausberry said he believes it’s important for student-athletes to not only talk about change but to also play an important role in making it happen. Ausberry added the entire LSU football team should be registered to vote by Friday, June 12. Although, the school isn’t interested in pushing student-athletes towards one political side or another.
Ausberry, who was also a standout linebacker for the Tigers in the late 80s, noted athletics pull communities and the state together. He believes that once teams are on the field, the court, or the diamond - everyone is equal. Race plays no role in a winner or loser.
However, it’s been a long struggle, as the Southeastern Conference was one of the last conferences to integrate black players. LSU’s first African American players didn’t suit up until the early 70s. In an interview, Ausberry admitted he grew up attending Southern-Grambling football games, not watching the Tigers on Saturday nights in Death Valley.
Ausberry also said LSU has sold roughly 74,000 season tickets this year, a 98% renewal rate. The Tigers would love to have a full house for home games this fall but it’s still too early to tell how everything will transpire.
