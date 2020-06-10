Engineer raises questions if manpower issue at play during June flooding

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Despite every effort to save their cars from floodwaters, Forest Gaines still found himself shop-vacing the floorboards.
“It is frustrating because every other hard rain it does that it just rains floods goes away,” Gaines said.
Gaines says he’s used to some water accumulating near his home, but when it takes the better part of a day to drain, he knows something went wrong.
“We keep hearing the same thing over and over with these pumps one day they need to replace the whole thing because patching it doesn’t do any good,” Gaines said.
The Sewerage and Water board admits more investigation is still needed, but they found turbine four, a major power generator for the system overloaded and tripped off.
That caused a number of pumps to stop working, and with turbine five still down after exploding in December, Sewerage and Water board executive director Gasshan Korban says the city's drainage system is in a very precarious state this hurricane season.
“We have redundancy in the system, it’s not redundancy we need it’s not the redundancy we had a year ago, so I’ve been saying with transparency to everyone we’re going into the season with more fragile system and less redundant system than ever before,” Korban said.
“There are fragilities in any system as old as ours is, and systems that have maintenance issues that we’ve had over the past 20 years you don’t find two automobiles in our box culverts if it’s properly maintained,” HJ Bosworth said.
The amount of rain was enough to overwhelm the system according to civil engineer, HJ Bosworth. But he says the issue with this event may be as simple as human error, the right switches weren’t turned on at the right time.
“I think with turbine five being down, they have to rely more heavily on that new temporary container generators they have, that’s not the normal day in day out operations that they’re accustomed to… I think when they realized it hit the fan or hit the streets, but they hurried and turned everything back on before it was a catastrophic flood,” Bosworth said.
He says this definitely raises questions about whether the utility had enough people working this morning to turn on the pumps, generators, and switch the power at the right time because even unnamed storms can cause some damage.
