Flooding paralyzes parts of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front brought multiple rounds of storms early Wednesday morning that flooded several portions of the metro area. The hardest hit areas were Gentilly and the CBD. As much as 4-6 inches of rain fell in just a few hours in Gentilly. That was way more than the pumping system is designed to handle. Several inches of rain also fell downtown flooding streets there. Nearly 4 inches fell at the Superdome.
Street flooding was also widespread in Gretna and down river in the Lower 9th Ward.
Jefferson Parish saw its heaviest rains in Kenner with widespread street flooding as well.
