Flooding paralyzes parts of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front brought multiple rounds of storms early Wednesday morning that flooded several portions of the metro area. The hardest hit areas were Gentilly and the CBD. As much as 4-6 inches of rain fell in just a few hours in Gentilly. That was way more than the pumping system is designed to handle. Several inches of rain also fell downtown flooding streets there. Nearly 4 inches fell at the Superdome.