Landry-Walker QB Justin Hudson envisioning productive senior season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Landry-Walker’s Justin Hudson can pick you apart with his arm and his legs. Standing 6′2″, weighing 210 pounds, Hudson has all the essentials to be a dangerous QB.
“What makes me standout, I think it’s my power and my accuracy, and my arm. The ability I can run, do a little shift, I’m shifty. I got the IQ, I can see everything on the field. I can read defenses very well,” said Justin Hudson.
Hudson has one year left at Landry-Walker to show colleges what makes him different than other QB’s in the state. The feedback is positive so far.
“They like me, they like everything about me. They just waiting to show what I can do on the field, and show what we can do as a team. This upcoming summer practices. They love everything they see though,” said Hudson.
College programs love winners, so that’s the main focus for Hudson entering this fall.
“We just trying to stay focused, buy in. All come together as a team so we can get better each week, and each day. As we do that each and every day, we’re trying to earn a state championship,” said Hudson.
Landry-Walker opens their 2020 season against John F. Kennedy.
