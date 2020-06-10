LSU is one of the favorites to land the No. 1 safety in the country

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - 247 Sports ranks Sage Ryan the No. 1 safety in the country. There's numerous reasons why the senior holds such a lofty position.
“My vision on the field. I can read and react on plays. I know you seen that hit where I came down on CJ Thibodaux. On that play it was crazy. Lineman parted like the Red Sea, and I just came and attacked,” said LCA safety Sage Ryan.
Ryan, being the ultimate leader at Lafayette Christian Academy, feels confident that attention will move to his teammates.
“It’s really humbling to be one of the top guys in the nation. Just continue to work, and build my teammates up, so they become as good as me and rise in the rankings,” said Ryan.
Football runs in Ryan’s blood. His uncle, Trev Faulk, played for LSU, and his cousin, Kevin Faulk, starred and now coaches for the Tigers
“They give me tips and clues as towards the recruiting process. But they tell me, whatever my decision is, whatever is home for me, that I feel comfortable in that environment, pick that school,” said Ryan.
Ryan's family connections to LSU don't guarantee he'll go there, but he does admit, being in Death Valley is a one-of-a-kind experience.
“I went to like seven games at Tiger Stadium. It’s a wild environment. Honestly, I would love to play there. The crowd goes wild. Just the culture of the whole thing, their swag. It’s amazing to be there,” said Ryan.
The school that finally does land Ryan is getting a winner. His Knights are seeking a 4-peat of state championship titles this fall.
“I do whatever it takes for my team to win. But it wasn’t me that brought upon this winning program. It was the guys that created the legacy before us to continue to win. That’s just an honor for us. But I don’t want the other guys to get too complacent. We automatically win because we’re LCA, no one is going to back down to us,” said Ryan.
This fall you’ll see Ryan all over the field for LCA. He’ll play quarterback, wide receiver, running back, punt returner, kick returner, and of course safety.
