New director being sought for St. Tammany Animal Shelter after petition drive

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Northshore animal rights activists have been complaining about the St. Tammany Parish Animal Shelter for years. They say not enough is being done to avoid euthanizing animals And the parish president this afternoon announced he’s making a change at the top.
For nearly five years now, animal rights activists on the North Shore have been complaining about conditions at the St. Tammany Parish Animal Shelter.
“There’s no reason for an animal to go in healthy and then come out emaciated,” animal rights activist Renee Purdy said.
The St. Tammany Animal Shelter gets $2 million in a dedicated millage each year but people concerned about animal safety say there are few signs of that money being spent properly.
“I will go there three or four times a week and come home crying every day, it was terrible,” volunteer Julie Smith said.
Animal rights activists say dogs and cats are being improperly cared for. Often coming out in worse health than when they went in. Or worse yet being euthanized instead of adopted.
“That’s one of the things they need to work on. At any given time they might have 10 animals up for adoption but you got 400 in your facility, something is not right,” Scott Bernier, with the Northshore Humane Society, said.
Parish President Mike Cooper allowed our camera in for a look. The animals seemed well cared for, but in the face of mounting criticism, Cooper says long time animal services director Melissa Sullivan is out.
"The director position is vacant and my number one goal is to fill it with a qualified compassionate animal care professional," said Cooper.
The parish president was vague on his reasons for termination but he made it clear one of his goals will be to minimize euthanizations.
Cooper says he is bringing in an outside animal rights organization to make recommendations, On how to adopt out more animals and provide better care.
“Bring a new set of eyes, and new leadership here is what is needed at this time,” Cooper said.
Animal rights groups say rescue organizations are out there and much more should be done to save the lives of stray or unwanted cats and dogs.
“We would love to see St Tammany be the first ‘no kill’ parish,” Purdy said.
But parish officials say that, could take a little time.
We reached out to former animal services director Melissa Sullivan for comment. She declined our offer.
