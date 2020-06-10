Shelby: Cold Front Arrives Today

A rare June cold front will cross the area today. Expect scattered showers and storms today alongside more warm & humid conditions ahead of the front. Then, sunny and breezy conditions will move in and stick around for a while.
Thursday morning will feature a welcome relief from the muggies, and we will keep relatively dry air through early next week. Highs will still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s but it won’t feel so awful with lower humidity. No rain is expected.
The tropics are quiet.
