Unusually dry weather for June

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Much drier weather is ahead for the end of the week and likely into the first part of next week. Humidity will be unusually low for this time of year over the next several days. Temperatures will be in the 80s near the water and lower 90s elsewhere.
A few clouds are possible from time to time especially over the weekend as reinforcing dry air moves south but overall a lot of sun is expected.
Overnight lows will be quite pleasant away from the lake. Mornings will start in the middle 60s. Lows on the immediate south shore will remain in the lower to mid 70s.
