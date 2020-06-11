Bruce: Awesome Stretch Of Weather Into The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After several days of rain, storms and flooding we will see an awesome stretch of dry weather for several days to come. On top of that, we will see low humidity for July as drier air moves in from the north. So for today, dry skies and sunshine are on tap to finish out the week. Humidity will be unusually low for this time of year and temperatures will top out in upper 80s. Morning lows will feel pleasant with mid 60s away from the Lake and mid 70s for those near the water.