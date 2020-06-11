City Council questions S&WB leader over widespread street flooding during heavy rainfall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City Council members had plenty of questions for the leader of the Sewerage and Water Board a day after widespread street flooding occurred during heavy rainfall. The council’s Public Works Committee met, and the S&WB was tops on the agenda.
"Good leadership, effective leadership doesn't coddle, it questions and that's what we're trying to do to make sure that we get the best information that we possibly can,” said Public Works Committee Chairman Councilman Joe Giarrusso.
Ghassan Korban, Executive Director of the S&WB quickly assured council members that there was no delay in the agency learning that its “workhorse” Turbine 4 had tripped during the rainfall and impacted some drainage pumps.
"Of course, we knew the minute it tripped and when I say we, meaning the operators and Bob Turner who is our general superintendent,” said Korban.
S&WB says the heavy rainfall in a short period of time overwhelmed the drainage system. It says at 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday which was an hour after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning, T4 tripped offline as street flooding was already evident says the agency.
Giarrusso said the public should have been informed sooner about the problem at the SWB plant.
"Yes, it was flooded but T4 going down means for a period of time the pumps were not operating as effectively as they could be, right?” asked Giarrusso.
“Yes,” Korban answered.
Giarrusso further said, “And so yes there's water on the ground and yes people can see that there's still water falling, but if they know that the major turbine, the one that's supposed to be the bell cow isn't operational then they can make their own decisions about how they want to operate in regards to that."
While Korban said they think T4 tripped after becoming overloaded, he said they are also exploring whether it was due to something else like reducing the amount of equipment linked to the turbine.
"We're not certain which way it went, whether we overloaded it, or we took pumps off it. The tripping could happen either or,” Korban said.
Councilman Jared Brossett questioned whether electro-motive diesel generators which serve as backups for power were turned on ahead of time given that rain was in the forecast.
"Wouldn't it have been prudent to start the generators before Turbine 4 tripped after the 7:50 AM flash flood warning, being that there was significant flooding throughout the city?” asked Brossett.
"I think I acquiesced to the fact that, that should have been considered and done,” said Korban.
Councilman Jay Banks said the reality is that until the drainage system can be modernized street flooding will happen in neighborhoods. "Ask somebody or put out an RFP, put out whatever we need to do to find somebody to be able to come in here and help us with the resources necessary to be able to get power at the station. This is going to continue to happen. We keep acting like we’re surprised when it breaks, well, guess what? It’s a hundred years old it’s going to break again,” said Banks.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.