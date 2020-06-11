City Council questions S&WB leader over widespread street flooding during heavy rainfall

Councilman Jay Banks said the reality is that until the drainage system can be modernized street flooding will happen in neighborhoods. "Ask somebody or put out an RFP, put out whatever we need to do to find somebody to be able to come in here and help us with the resources necessary to be able to get power at the station. This is going to continue to happen. We keep acting like we’re surprised when it breaks, well, guess what? It’s a hundred years old it’s going to break again,” said Banks.