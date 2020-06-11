Former Lafreniere Park Director Arrrested and Charged with Theft

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
The former manager of Metairie’s Lafreniere Park has been arrested for allegedly stealing $14,000 in public money.
But a report by the Jefferson Parish office of inspector general shows there are still tens of thousands of park dollars that are missing.
It has become one of the most beautiful parks in the region but what’s happened with Lafreniere Park’s finances has been Anything but pretty.
Following an investigation by the Jefferson parish Inspector General and the sheriffs office, former park director Barry McGuiness was arrested for allegedly stealing $14,000 in public money. The sheriffs office says he told employees to cash checks made out to the parish and bring the money to him. But the loss of public money goes far deeper.
"What we found was $139,000 in lost revenue from the reservation system basically giving away free or reduced reservations," said Jefferson Parish Inspector General David McClintock.
The inspector general also found $95,000 in cash missing from token machines used for the now closed splash park, and carousel. And he says there was little control on who could use Fuel intended for park vehicles.
"We found $13,000 in fuel that could be accounted for," said McClintock.
We spoke to McGuiness and his attorney by phone. Both declined to comment on allegations which has caused a big shake up in laf park management and procedures.
Both the Jefferson Parish president and the district council member say they support the report findings.
“The administration implemented a positive change even before the report was finished,” said McClintock.
The investigation also uncovered sexually explicit material on an assistant park manager's public computer.
McGuiness and former assistant park manager Chris Naumann are no longer employed by a park who's users express concern About the alleged misuse of public funds intended for their park.
"They should have some organization that oversees public funds and not just leave it to individuals to do that," said Rodriguez.
The OIG is now recommending tighter financial controls And a no cash token system. the parish president says those recommendations are being carried out.
The inspector general’s report also says an assistant park manager told other employees to clock him out. The sheriff’s office investigation continues.
