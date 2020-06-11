Former Lafreniere Park manager arrested; inspector general releases incriminating report

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Office of Inspector General released a report Thursday that led to the arrest of the manager of Lafreniere Park.
Barry McGuinness, 52, of Metairie, was placed under arrest for allegedly stealing nearly $14,000 while he was employed by the Jefferson Parish recreation department between 2013 and 2017.
McGuinness is accused of having employees cash checks that were written to the parish and return the cash to him. The Jefferson Parish inspector general‘s report also alleges that an assistant park manager had sexually explicit material on his parish owned computer.
The report also details nearly $95,000 in unaccounted for token machine revenue.
McGuinness and his attorney both declined to comment on the theft charge.
“The Inspector General initiated and conducted an investigation regarding Lafreniere Park operations and turned over information to law enforcement prior to its conclusion and release,” a statement from the OIG read. “As reflected in the report, the administration is in agreement with the findings and has taken actions to represent significant reforms and enhanced fiscal controls. The two employees mentioned in the report are no longer with the Parish.”
