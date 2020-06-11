Man dies after saving godson while swimming in Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Grand Isle police say a sixth person has drowned in the waters off Grand Isle in six weeks. The latest drowning happened on Elmer’s Island.
Police chief Laine Landry says 43-year-old Chris Boudreaux of Galiano was swimming off Elmer’s island with family Wednesday afternoon when the current pushed his six-year-old grandson farther out.. Boudreaux saved the little boy, but the current pulled him under. His body was recovered about 45 minutes later.
Boudreaux's stepson says he assisted EMS with CPR, but it was too late.
"In all my 35, 38 years of doing fire rescue and police work and being a lifelong resident, I've never in my memory can remember six drownings in such a short period in Grand Isle,” Chief Laine Landry said.
Grand Isle police chief Laine Landry says he's asked the town council to shut down a mile of beach on Grand Isle's west side to swimming, which is a dangerous area where four of the six drownings happened, including two young brothers.
He also says every police unit is now equipped with water rescue gear.
